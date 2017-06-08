Phil Collins postpones London shows after being rushed to hospital following fall

He'll resume his tour in Cologne at the weekend.

Phil Collins has postponed a pair of London shows after suffering a fall in the middle of the night.

The Genesis legend has already played the first three nights of his residency at the Royal Albert Hall, but performances tonight (June 8) and tomorrow (June 8) have been rescheduled for November.

A statement on his Facebook page explains: “Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.”

“Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans,” the statement adds. “He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”

Collins, 66, will resume his tour in Cologne on Sunday (June 11). His huge BST performance in London’s Hyde Park on June 30 is still due to go ahead.

His postponed Royal Albert Hall shows have been rearranged for November 26 and 27. All tickets for June 8 will be valid for November 26 and tickets for June 9 will be valid for November 27th, his camp have confirmed.

Collins’ comeback tour began in Liverpool earlier this month. His teenage son, Nic, who now serves as his drummer, revealed earlier this year what it’s like to go on tour with his dad.

Collins released his most recent album ‘Going Back’ in 2010 and announced his retirement the following year, before confirming his comeback last year.