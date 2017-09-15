Stream Radiohead drummer Philip Selway’s new album/film soundtrack ‘Let Me Go’

Album will be released on October 27 via Bella Union

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway‘s new album, the soundtrack for new film Let Me Go, is streaming now. Listen below.

‘Let Me Go’ will be released on October 27 via Bella Union. It will serve as the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which is based on Austrian-born Helga Schneider’s memoir. In it, she tracks down her mother Traudi, only to discover she was a guard in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

With the film out today (September 15), you can now hear Selway’s soundtrack below via Spotify.

Let Me Go OST Let Me Go OST, an album by Philip Selway on Spotify

Selway recently spoke to NME about his band’s decision to play a gig in Israel despite calls for them to cancel the show.

Asked whether he felt like the band had burned bridges by playing the show, Selway replied: “I honestly don’t know. That wouldn’t have been the basis to make our decision to play there. You know, I think we stand by what we have said and that feels like the right decision.”

The band had played their longest show in a decade at the Tel Aviv gig on July 19. Selway explained the extra long length of the show, saying: “I think it was because it was our last show for a while, really. It felt almost like end of tour party. Looking at the set list and thinking ‘Oh I want to play that one again, and that one again, and that one again!’ And so, it grew from there really.”

Elsewhere in his NME interview, Selway responded to Ed Balls’ recent criticism of the band’s Glastonbury set. Balls has since said that he’s willing to give Radiohead another chance.