Phoenix announce world tour including UK and Ireland dates

But there's no news on an album yet.

Phoenix have announced their first world tour since 2014.

The French band will tour North America through May and June, before playing festival dates in mainland Europe in July and hitting Asia in August. They will then return to Europe in September for shows in Dublin, London and Paris.

Tickets for the band’s London show at Alexandra Palace are on sale now through their official website. The band will play Dublin as part of this year’s Electric Picnic festival.

The French band had already confirmed slots at Nos Alive in Portugal, Bilbao BBK Festival, and The Governors Ball, the later of which is held in New York City.

Check out their full tour dates below.

May 12 Miami, FL – Filmore

May 13 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

May 14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Jun 2 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Jun 3 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball

Jun 4 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip

Jun 5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Jun 7 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

Jun 11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center

Jun 13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

Jun 14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jun 15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Jun 29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival

Jun 30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival

Jul 6 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

Jul 7 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

Jul 8 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

Jul 9 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes

Jul 13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac

Jul 14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues

Jul 12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

Jul 14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival

Jul 20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods

Jul 22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

Aug 11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival

Aug 11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest

Aug 15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

Aug 18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival

Aug 18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival

Sep 2 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic

Sep 29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Sep 30 London, England – Alexandra Palace

Phoenix have yet to announce a new album, but in November they prompted speculation that they are preparing to release new music after updating their social media pages.

The band have stayed relatively quiet since the release of their 2013 album ‘Bankrupt’. In 2015,they teamed up with Bill Murray to release a charity Christmas single, a cover of The Beach Boys’ ‘Alone On Christmas Day’.