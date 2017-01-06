Phoenix added to NOS Alive line-up, joining Foo Fighters, The xx and more

The French quartet will play at the Portuguese festival in July

Phoenix have been added to the NOS Alive line-up.

The French band, who last released an album – ‘Bankrupt!’, their fifth LP – back in 2013, will return to the festival circuit in the summer for their first live dates in nearly three years. They have already confirmed slots at Bilbao BBK Festival and The Governors Ball, the later of which is held in New York City.

Set to play the Nos Stage on the opening day of the Portuguese festival (July 6), Phoenix join the likes of Foo Fighters, The xx and The Weeknd in heading up the NOS Alive bill for its 2017 event.

See Phoenix’s official announcement on the NOS Alive bill below.

• Os incríveis Phoenix estão de regresso aos palcos e passam pelo NOS Alive a 6 de julho! 🎉 • The amazing Phoenix are playing at NOS Alive on July 6th! A photo posted by NOS Alive (@nos_alive) on Jan 6, 2017 at 2:03am PST

NOS Alive will run from July 6-8. For tickets and more information about the festival, visit here.

Last year’s edition of the Portuguese festival saw performances from Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Pixies, Chemical Brothers, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and many more.

Phoenix’s return to the stage was preceded by speculation back in November that they would be releasing new music. The group’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profile pictures were changed to an image of SMPTE colour bars, commonly used as a test pattern on televisions – it was the first update to their social channels in a year, and was seen as an indication that the band were readying themselves for the next chapter of their career.