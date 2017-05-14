Phoenix take merch-selling vending machine on tour

The band debuted the machine at their performance at the Fillmore in Miami.

Phoenix began their world tour on Friday (May 12), kicking things off at the Fillmore in Miami.

The band created new merchandise for the tour, revealing that they will be selling it via a bespoke vending machine.

Showcasing the machine on their Instagram account, fans will be able to purchase apparel and more through the vending machine. You can see it in action below.

TONIGHT IN MIAMI AND WITH US ON TOUR: THE PHOENIX VENDING MACHINE. #supermercatophoenix A post shared by Phoenix (@wearephoenix) on May 12, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Earlier today @wearephoenix stopped by our lobby to premiere the merch setup for their sold out show tonight! If you're coming make sure to stop by our lobby table to grab tickets through a special no-fees sale to The Head and The Heart on Thurs 5/18! ✨ #Phoenix #THATH #FillmoreMB 📸 by @drives A post shared by Fillmore Miami Beach (@fillmoremb) on May 12, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

The band are touring in support of their upcoming album ‘Ti Amo’. Set for release on June 9, it serves as their first new material since 2013 album ‘Bankrupt!’

The French four-piece teased their return in November 2016 by cryptically updating social media pages before finally releasing first track ‘J-Boy’ last month (April 28).

In a press release, Phoenix say the new 10-track album contains “simple, pure emotions: love, desire, lust, and innocence.” It’s a record that sees the band embracing their “European, Latin roots.” They describe “a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”

In addition to their headlining tour, the band have confirmed slots at Nos Alive in Portugal, Bilbao BBK Festival, and The Governors Ball, the latter of which is held in New York City.

Check out their full tour dates below.

May 12 Miami, FL – Filmore

May 13 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

May 14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Jun 2 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Jun 3 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball

Jun 4 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip

Jun 5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Jun 7 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

Jun 11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center

Jun 13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

Jun 14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jun 15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Jun 29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival

Jun 30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival

Jul 6 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

Jul 7 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

Jul 8 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

Jul 9 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes

Jul 13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac

Jul 14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues

Jul 12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

Jul 14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival

Jul 20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods

Jul 22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

Aug 11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival

Aug 11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest

Aug 15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

Aug 18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival

Aug 18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival

Sep 2 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic

Sep 29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Sep 30 London, England – Alexandra Palace