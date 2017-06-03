Phoenix tease new song ‘Role Model’

Hear the latest cut from forthcoming album 'Ti Amo'.

Phoenix have teased another track from their forthcoming new album ‘Ti Amo’.

The French four-piece teased their return in November 2016 by cryptically updating social media pages. Taken from a new full-length out June 9 2017, ‘Ti Amo’ serves as the follow-up to 2013 album ‘Bankrupt!’.

The band announced their return with single ‘J-Boy’ and now they’ve teased a further track. Hear 51 seconds of ‘Role Model’ below.

Speaking of the new album, Phoenix say it contains “simple, pure emotions: love, desire, lust, and innocence.” It’s a record that sees the band embracing their “European, Latin roots.” They describe “a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”

The French band had already confirmed slots at Nos Alive in Portugal, Bilbao BBK Festival, and The Governors Ball, the latter of which is held in New York City.

Check out their full tour dates below.

Jun 3 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball

Jun 4 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip

Jun 5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Jun 7 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

Jun 11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center

Jun 13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

Jun 14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jun 15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Jun 29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival

Jun 30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival

Jul 6 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

Jul 7 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

Jul 8 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

Jul 9 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes

Jul 13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac

Jul 14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues

Jul 12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

Jul 14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival

Jul 20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods

Jul 22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

Aug 11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival

Aug 11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest

Aug 15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

Aug 18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival

Aug 18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival

Sep 2 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic

Sep 29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Sep 30 London, England – Alexandra Palace