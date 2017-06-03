Phoenix tease new song ‘Role Model’
Hear the latest cut from forthcoming album 'Ti Amo'.
Phoenix have teased another track from their forthcoming new album ‘Ti Amo’.
The French four-piece teased their return in November 2016 by cryptically updating social media pages. Taken from a new full-length out June 9 2017, ‘Ti Amo’ serves as the follow-up to 2013 album ‘Bankrupt!’.
The band announced their return with single ‘J-Boy’ and now they’ve teased a further track. Hear 51 seconds of ‘Role Model’ below.
Speaking of the new album, Phoenix say it contains “simple, pure emotions: love, desire, lust, and innocence.” It’s a record that sees the band embracing their “European, Latin roots.” They describe “a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”
The French band had already confirmed slots at Nos Alive in Portugal, Bilbao BBK Festival, and The Governors Ball, the latter of which is held in New York City.
Check out their full tour dates below.
Jun 3 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball
Jun 4 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip
Jun 5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Jun 7 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
Jun 11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center
Jun 13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater
Jun 14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jun 15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Jun 29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival
Jun 30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival
Jul 6 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive
Jul 7 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live
Jul 8 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard
Jul 9 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes
Jul 13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac
Jul 14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues
Jul 12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival
Jul 14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival
Jul 20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods
Jul 22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma
Aug 11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival
Aug 11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest
Aug 15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum
Aug 18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival
Aug 18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival
Sep 2 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic
Sep 29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Sep 30 London, England – Alexandra Palace