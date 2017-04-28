Phoenix share ‘J-Boy’ track and announce new album

New full-length ‘Ti Amo’ is out this June.



Phoenix have returned with ‘J-Boy’, the first track from their upcoming sixth album ‘Ti Amo’.

The French four-piece teased their return in November 2016 by cryptically updating social media pages. Taken from a new full-length out June 9 2017, ‘J-Boy’ is their first new material since 2013 album ‘Bankrupt!’ Listen below.

In a press release, Phoenix say the new 10-track album contains “simple, pure emotions: love, desire, lust, and innocence.” It’s a record that sees the band embracing their “European, Latin roots.” They describe “a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”

‘J-Boy’ will be performed on The Tonight Show on May 2. The group recently announced their first world tour since 2014. Tickets for the band’s London show at Alexandra Palace are on sale now through their official website. The band will play Dublin as part of this year’s Electric Picnic festival.

The French band had already confirmed slots at Nos Alive in Portugal, Bilbao BBK Festival, and The Governors Ball, the latter of which is held in New York City.

Check out their full tour dates below.

May 12 Miami, FL – Filmore

May 13 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

May 14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

May 15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Jun 2 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Jun 3 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball

Jun 4 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip

Jun 5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Jun 7 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

Jun 11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center

Jun 13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

Jun 14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jun 15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Jun 29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival

Jun 30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival

Jul 6 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

Jul 7 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

Jul 8 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

Jul 9 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes

Jul 13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac

Jul 14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues

Jul 12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

Jul 14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival

Jul 20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods

Jul 22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

Aug 11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival

Aug 11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest

Aug 15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

Aug 18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival

Aug 18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival

Sep 2 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic

Sep 29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Sep 30 London, England – Alexandra Palace