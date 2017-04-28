Phoenix share ‘J-Boy’ track and announce new album
New full-length ‘Ti Amo’ is out this June.
Phoenix have returned with ‘J-Boy’, the first track from their upcoming sixth album ‘Ti Amo’.
The French four-piece teased their return in November 2016 by cryptically updating social media pages. Taken from a new full-length out June 9 2017, ‘J-Boy’ is their first new material since 2013 album ‘Bankrupt!’ Listen below.
In a press release, Phoenix say the new 10-track album contains “simple, pure emotions: love, desire, lust, and innocence.” It’s a record that sees the band embracing their “European, Latin roots.” They describe “a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues.”
‘J-Boy’ will be performed on The Tonight Show on May 2. The group recently announced their first world tour since 2014. Tickets for the band’s London show at Alexandra Palace are on sale now through their official website. The band will play Dublin as part of this year’s Electric Picnic festival.
The French band had already confirmed slots at Nos Alive in Portugal, Bilbao BBK Festival, and The Governors Ball, the latter of which is held in New York City.
Check out their full tour dates below.
May 12 Miami, FL – Filmore
May 13 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
May 14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
May 15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Jun 2 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Jun 3 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball
Jun 4 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip
Jun 5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Jun 7 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
Jun 11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center
Jun 13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater
Jun 14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jun 15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Jun 29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival
Jun 30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival
Jul 6 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive
Jul 7 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live
Jul 8 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard
Jul 9 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes
Jul 13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac
Jul 14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues
Jul 12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival
Jul 14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival
Jul 20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods
Jul 22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma
Aug 11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival
Aug 11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest
Aug 15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum
Aug 18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival
Aug 18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival
Sep 2 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic
Sep 29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Sep 30 London, England – Alexandra Palace