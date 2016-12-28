Does this photo confirm Drake and J.Lo are in a relationship?

The pair have been rumoured to be dating for weeks

Drake and J.Lo Have posted a photo to Instagram that appears to confirm that they are in a relationship.

Rumours about the pair dating have been circulating of late, but it wasn’t until yesterday (December 27) when both stars posted the same photo that the news seemed to be ratified.

The picture, which you can see below (via Complex), shows the pair cuddling up on a sofa.

Meanwhile, Drake’s ‘One Dance’ has become the first song to be streamed one billion times via Spotify.

It was recently announced that the Canadian rapper has been crowned Spotify’s most streamed artist in 2016, for the second year running.

Billboard now reports that ‘One Dance’ has also become the first song on the platform to be streamed a billion times. The track, released in April, is the most streamed song to ever grace the service. The star is the most streamed artist ever.

Drake attracted 4.7 billion Spotify streams in 2016, despite his album ‘Views’ being an exclusive to rival Apple Music for the first two weeks of its release back in April.

“Drake has been unstoppable this year – he’s a true global superstar,” says Stefan Blom, Spotify’s Chief Content & Chief Strategy Officer. “With the top album and the top song this year, as well as his successful Summer Sixteen tour, Drake continues to engage his fans in a way that only Drake can; it’s no surprise he is dominating the music industry.”