Photo exhibition set to celebrate 50 years of music

Behind the Beat will explore Teds, Punks, Mods, Skins, Rudeboys, B Boys and Girls, Rave and Grime.

A photography exhibition celebrating the past 50 years of music and fashion is now open at Spectrum in Brighton.

Curated by Miniclick and Ali Tollervey, ‘Behind the Beat’ will celebrate the stories of Teds, Punks, Mods, Skins, Rudeboys, B Boys and Girls, Rave and Grime through photographs supplied by some of the most well-known photographers around.

NME photographer Dean Chalkley will be exhibiting his work along with Harris Elliott, Derek Ridgers, Elaine Constantine, Ken Russell, Stuart Griffiths, Ali Tollervey, Gavin Watson, Olivia Rose and Paul Hallam.

As well as photography, Behind the Beat will showcase audio recordings and memorabilia. The exhibition is open every weekend throughout May.

On May 13, NME photographer Dean Chalkley will be taking part in a free day of talks alongside Harris Elliott, Gavin Watson, Paul Hallam, Olivia Rose, Hayley Louisa Brown, Ali Tollervey and Stuart Griffiths.

Meanwhile, Warpaint have announced plans to release a new photo book and 7″ single.

The 180-page hardcover book, titled US / THEN, will be limited to 2,000 numbered copies. Featuring photos by the band’s longtime photographer Robin Laananen, US / THEN is available for pre-order now via Setanta Books.

Alongside the book itself, US / THEN will feature a new 7″ vinyl single of previously unreleased live versions of Warpaint songs. The first of those can be heard via a teaser trailer for US / THEN, soundtracked by a live cut of ‘Whiteout’ from that upcoming 7″.