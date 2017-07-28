The photographer posted an Instagram video about the incident from his hospital bed

The paparazzo who was run over by Justin Bieber has spoken out about the incident, calling the singer a “good kid” and “compassionate”.

The singer is alleged to have hit the photographer on Wednesday night after driving away in a pick-up truck from a Beverly Hills church.

In a video posted on Instagram, the photographer, who is seen lying in bed in hospital, discusses being hit by Bieber’s car, explaining “an hour before my birthday hits, I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Ain’t that something?”

He then adds, “I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though, because there’s no way he could see over the front. It was the slope it was on.” Watch the full video below:

WOW WHAT A WAY TO BRING IN MY BIRTHDAY! SHOTGETTER POWER! I WISH BIEBER WAS STILL ON TOUR!! A post shared by Maurice Lamont (@shotgetter) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

The photographer, who goes by ‘Shotgetter’, is quick to come to the pop singer’s defence, saying “He got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen. Hopefully everything works out here. I’m getting ready to go into the X-Rays.”

Bieber recently cancelled the remainder of his ‘Purpose World Tour’ and is rumoured to be starting his own church.