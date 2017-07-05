Piers Morgan slams Ed Sheeran for quitting Twitter after online bullying
Ed Sheeran has come under ire from Piers Morgan following the singer’s decision to quit Twitter after receiving online abuse.
The Glastonbury 2017 headliner said that he’d grown tired of the social media platform after being the victim of bullying from scores of online trolls. Now, Piers Morgan has once again caused a stir by voicing his opposition.
“I get about 50,000 [nasty messages], doesn’t ruin my day. I love it – especially when they can’t spell,” he said on ‘Good Morning Britain’.
He continued: “Celebrities who quit Twitter, you don’t have to quit you just have to stop tweeting. Why do you have to announce you’re quitting Twitter?”
“I love Ed Sheeran but I don’t understand why you have to announce you’re quitting, just stop tweeting. Tweeting is like little birds in the trees. If you don’t want to tweet any more, just exit.”
This comes after Morgan recently trolled J.K Rowing on the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter‘, while the host and former journalist also slammed Emma Watson after she was haled by the first ever gender neutral MTV Awards. He also later apologised after attacking Ariana Grande following her terror ordeal in Manchester.
Meanwhile, Paul Weller recently revealed that he’d never consider appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories show.
Lady Gaga then jumped to the defence of Sheeran, saying: “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”
Check out Sheeran’s full list of UK and Ireland 2018 stadium gigs below. Tickets are available here.
Wednesday 9 May – Belfast, Boucher Playing Fields
Saturday 12 May – Galway, Pearse Stadium
Sunday 13 May – Galway, Pearse Stadium
Wednesday 16 May – Dublin, Phoenix Park
Friday 18 May – Dublin, Phoenix Park
Thursday 24 May – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Friday 1 June – Glasgow, Hampden Park
Friday 8 June – Newcastle, St James’ Park
Friday 15 June – London, Wembley Stadium
Saturday 16 June – London, Wembley Stadium
Friday 22 June – Cardiff, Principality Stadium