Piers Morgan slams Ed Sheeran for quitting Twitter after online bullying

Ed Sheeran has come under ire from Piers Morgan following the singer’s decision to quit Twitter after receiving online abuse.

The Glastonbury 2017 headliner said that he’d grown tired of the social media platform after being the victim of bullying from scores of online trolls. Now, Piers Morgan has once again caused a stir by voicing his opposition.

“I get about 50,000 [nasty messages], doesn’t ruin my day. I love it – especially when they can’t spell,” he said on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

He continued: “Celebrities who quit Twitter, you don’t have to quit you just have to stop tweeting. Why do you have to announce you’re quitting Twitter?”

“I love Ed Sheeran but I don’t understand why you have to announce you’re quitting, just stop tweeting. Tweeting is like little birds in the trees. If you don’t want to tweet any more, just exit.”

This comes after Morgan recently trolled J.K Rowing on the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter‘, while the host and former journalist also slammed Emma Watson after she was haled by the first ever gender neutral MTV Awards. He also later apologised after attacking Ariana Grande following her terror ordeal in Manchester.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things”, said Sheeran, revealing that he’d be leaving Twitter. “Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”He added: “I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me. But I don’t need people calling me a whatever.” Lady Gaga then jumped to the defence of Sheeran, saying: “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”