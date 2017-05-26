Piers Morgan sparks controversy for criticising Ariana Grande in wake of Manchester terror attacks

'Your moral compass is warped'

Piers Morgan has sparked a backlash after criticising Ariana Grande in the wake of the Manchester terror attacks.

Grande was headlining a show at Manchester Arena, before a lone bomber struck the foyer just as fans were leaving the venue – killing 22 people and injuring 59. Many of them were children and teenagers. The youngest among those named as dead was just 8-years-old.

The singer told fans that she was ‘absolutely broken’ by the devastating events, before cancelling the remaining tour dates out of respect.

Morgan had previously inspired outrage after carrying out an interview the morning after the attacks which many viewers described as ‘sickening‘, but now he’s caused another stir on Twitter by questioning why the star didn’t remain in Manchester to visit those injured, as the Queen did yesterday.

However, many have hit back at Morgan’s ‘ignorance’ and ‘insensitivity’, with one Twitter user arguing: “Take a step back and ask yourself ‘Does this traumatised girl need me to harass her?’, if your answer is yes, your moral compass is warped.”

There is currently a campaign to get Ariana Grande’s single ‘One More Time’ to top of the singles chart this week, while Manchester Evening News have also set up a JustGiving page to help those affected by the attack.

