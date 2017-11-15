Watch Pink’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ episode with James Corden

The singer joined the 'Late Late Show' host for the latest edition of the viral singing series

Pink has joined James Corden for the latest edition of the host’s popular Carpool Karaoke series – watch the new clip below.

The singer became the Late Late Show host’s latest guest to star in the viral singing series, with her segment airing in the US last night (November 14).

Joining Corden in the car, Pink and the host ran through a number of renditions of her hit singles, including ‘What About Us’ and ‘Get The Party Started’.

The pair also spoke about Pink’s admiration for Jon Bon Jovi, and recalled the time that she opened for NSYNC – as well as showcasing her ability to sing while hanging upside down.

Watch Pink’s appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke below.

Pink follows Sam Smith as the latest Carpool Karaoke guest after the London singer joined Corden for a spot of in-vehicle singing earlier this month.

Last month, Pink claimed that Christina Aguilera once “swung” at her in a nightclub.

Having recently tweeted that she and Aguilera had “made amends”, Pink recalled the time that her fellow star allegedly tried to punch her in a recent interview.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing,” Pink explained on Watch What Happens Live. “I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different.”