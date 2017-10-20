Pink talks about the time Christina Aguilera tried to punch her in a club

Pair have feuded in the past

Pink has claimed that Christina Aguilera once “swung” at her in a nightclub.

Despite both appearing on the famous 2001 cover of ‘Lady Marmalade’, the two singers have feuded in the past.

Having recently tweeted that she and Aguilera had “made amends”, Pink has now spoken about a time that her fellow star tried to punch her.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing,” Pink explained on Watch What Happens Live. “I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different.”

“Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground,” she added.

Asked if she was every physical towards Aguilera, Pink said: “Actually she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious. I was like, ‘What’s happening right now?'”

“She’s so talent and, deep down, I’ve had bad days too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I laughed, it was funny. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years, but we became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s the simple. I feel so good about that. We did a song together.”

Pink recently hit back at the culture of pop feuds, dubbing them “girl-on-girl violence”.

Speaking to The Guardian, the singer said: “I hate [the feuds]. I despise how readily available they are. That’s the only thing I’m a little more thoughtful about [these days].”