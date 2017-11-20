Pink denies throwing shade at Christina Aguilera during AMA performance

"Show the clip where I'm in tears."

Pink has denied that she wasn’t too impressed with Christina Aguilera‘s tribute to Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards last night.

As Aguilera delivered a medley of Houston’s most famous hits to mark the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard, the cameras swiftly turned to Pink – who appeared somewhat bewildered by the whole thing.

But while it swiftly led to accusations that their rivalry was alive once more, Pink has since denied that she was criticising Aguilera and instead claimed that the performance left her in tears.

Responding to a fan who jumped to her defence, she wrote: “Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s.”

Before settling their feud, Pink almost came to blows with Aguilera when she “swung” for her outside a nightclub.

Pink said: “Actually she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious. I was like, ‘What’s happening right now?’”

“She’s so talent and, deep down, I’ve had bad days too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I laughed, it was funny.

“I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years, but we became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s the simple. I feel so good about that. We did a song together.”