Pink on Dr. Luke: “This is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person”

The 'So What' singer last worked with the producer on her 2006 album 'I'm Not Dead'

Pink has slammed Dr. Luke in a new interview, declaring that the producer’s current legal battle with Kesha is a result of “his karma, and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”

Pink is the latest high-profile artist to offer her support to Kesha, who has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Dr. Luke since October 2014. Kesha originally filed a lawsuit against the producer citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault” while also seeking to end her contract with Sony.

Dr. Luke responded by counter-suing for defamation, and it was confirmed in August 2016 that Kesha’s case had been dropped in order for her to focus on the defamation lawsuit. Sony parted ways with Dr. Luke back in April, before the producer then summoned Lady Gaga to testify in his trial against Kesha in August.

Pink was asked about the case in a new interview with The New York Times, and spoke out against Dr. Luke – who she last worked with on her 2006 album ‘I’m Not Dead’. An excerpt from the interview reads:

“I don’t know what happened,” [Pink] said of Kesha’s much-publicised claims that Dr. Luke was sexually and verbally abusive. “But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”

“I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him,” she added. “He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”

The New York Times notes that Dr. Luke declined to comment.

Yesterday, Kesha praised Taylor Swift for donating a reported $250,000 towards her legal costs.