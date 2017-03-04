Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ recording console up for auction

The hardware was also used by such greats as Paul McCartney, Kate Bush and The Cure

The recording console used by Pink Floyd to record their classic album ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ will go up for auction later this month.

The London band’s eighth studio album, released in March 1973, has gone down as one of the greatest rock records of all time, and was primarily recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

The console that Pink Floyd used while recording ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ – the TG12345 MK IV recording console, which was housed in Studio 2 at Abbey Road – will now be the subject of an auction being held by New York auctioneers Bonham’s, which will take place on March 27. The console is expected to reach a six-digit figure, though no estimate has been set.

The recording console – one of a two-of-a-kind model – was also used by Paul McCartney and Wings, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Kate Bush, while The Cure also recorded on it in later years.

Currently owned by producer Mike Hedges – who bought it from Abbey Road in 1983 – the console is still in an “excellent working condition” and is currently housed in Prime Studios in Austria.

