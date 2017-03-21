Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason crashes rare Formula One car into wall

He's reported to be fine, but caused serious damage to the rare car

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason was involved in a crash in which he was driving his rare Formula One car when it collided with a wall.

The drummer and car aficionado was driving his McLaren F1 GTR when he crashed the multi-million dollar supercar into a tire wall during the Goodwood Members Meeting in West Sussex.

Mason is reported to have emerged from the battered vehicle fine and uninjured after the parade lap crash, but it is said that ‘serious damage’ was done to the car.

“Those unfamiliar with the McLaren F1 GTR should know that some serious damage has been done to a seriously rare car,” say Motor Authority, adding the damage is likely to be very costly. “Only about 100 F1s were ever built, and of those, only 28 were F1 GTRs, which were race versions of the street car built from 1995 to 1997. These cars all used carbon fiber monocoque chassis and BMW-sourced V-12 engines that put out 600 or more horsepower.”

While former bassist Roger Waters is considering playing their classic album ‘The Wall’ on the US-Mexico border in protest against Donald Trump, the remaining members of Pink Floyd were rumoured to be reuniting to perform at Glastonbury 2017.

After “reuniting” last year to release a joint statement condemning Israeli forces over the detention of female activists sailing to Gaza, Waters and drummer Nick Mason appeared together last month at a press conference at the V&A museum in London. Gilmour wasn’t in attendance, while Syd Barrett passed away in 2006 and Richard Wright died in 2008.

Asked about the possibility of a Glastonbury reunion, Waters reportedly said to Mason: “The last I heard, David retired. You know David better than me.”

Mason replied: “I heard he’d retired and then he seemed to unretire, so we don’t know”. Mason went on to say they that while he didn’t think playing Glastonbury was “very likely” to happen, he “would do it given the opportunity”.

