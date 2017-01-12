Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters previews new album with Radiohead producer

Waters in studio with Nigel Godrich, working on first solo album in 25 years

Roger Waters has previewed music from his first solo album in 25 years.

The former Pink Floyd frontman previously confirmed that he’s working on a new record, his first since his 1992 LP ‘Amused To Death’, with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich.

Waters has now posted a video of himself playing guitar in the studio with Godrich, as well as a photo of the pair together. See below.

Waters has now posted a video of himself playing guitar in the studio with Godrich

as well as a photo of the pair together.

“We’ve got some really good work in the can,” Waters previously said. “Nigel’s really good. He said to me, ‘People always want to do these long records. How long was ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon?’ I said 38 minutes.”

“But there are no constraints on records now because nobody pays you anything for them. So everything’s off the table. I so feel for young musicians, knowing that all of your work will be stolen, and nobody wants to pay you. It also means you can say anything you want. Well, I’ve always said anything I’ve wanted anyway.”

He continued: “I wrote this whole thing – part magic carpet ride, part political rant, part anguish. I played this to Nigel, and he goes, ‘Oh, I like that little bit’ – about two minutes long – ‘and that bit’. And so we’ve been working.”

“I’ve also been falling in love, deeply in love. So the record is really about love – which is what all of my records have been about, in fact. It’s pondering not just why we are killing the children. It’s also the question of how do we take these moments of love – if we are granted any in our lives – and allow that love to shine on the rest of existence, on others.”