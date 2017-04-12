A new shrimp species has been named after Pink Floyd

The synalpheus pinkfloydi has been discovered by a team of scientists who have long vowed to name their discovery after the band

A newly-discovered species of shrimp has been named after Pink Floyd.

Researchers from the Oxford University Museum of National History had long vowed to name their discovery after the iconic band, saying that they would “honour” Pink Floyd if a new species of pink shrimp was found.

With the discovery of the synalpheus pinkfloydi – which uses its large pink claw to create a noise so loud that it can kill small fish – the band of scientists have made good on their promise to honour the band. See an image of the new species of pink shrimp below.

Head of research at the Museum of National History, Sammy De Grave, said that his appreciation for Pink Floyd went way back.

“I have been listening to Floyd since The Wall was released in 1979, when I was 14 years old,” De Grave said. “The description of this new species of pistol shrimp was the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favourite band.

“We are all Pink Floyd fans, and we always said if we would find a pink one, a new species of pink shrimp, we would name it after Pink Floyd.”

De Grave has previously named another species of shrimp Elephantis jaggerai – after Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Meanwhile, Pink Floyd bandmember Roger Waters recently compared Donald Trump to Saddam Hussein.