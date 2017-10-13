Pink hits back at the “girl-on-girl violence” of pop feuds

"I despise how readily available they are"

Pop singer Pink has kicked back at the culture of pop feuds in a new interview, dubbing them “girl-on-girl violence”.

The ‘Get The Party Started’ star’s new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ is released today (October 13). Its lead single ‘What About Us’ was co-written with Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid and produced by Steve Mac, while the album also features songwriting and production input from Max Martin, Shellback, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Julia Michaels, Greg Kurstin and more.

Speaking to The Guardian, the singer has hit out at the feud culture that surrounds modern pop music. Dubbing it “girl-on-girl violence”, she admits that she now makes an effort to stay out of such discussions when quizzed by interviewers.

“I hate [the feuds]. I despise how readily available they are,” she says. “That’s the only thing I’m a little more thoughtful about [these days].”

Elsewhere, she also discusses the title of her album, revealing that it’s a reaction to Donald Trump and the state of the world at large.

“That’s why I named the album Beautiful Trauma, because life is fucking traumatic,” she says. “There’s natural disasters at every turn and there’s kids starving and there’s Trump and there’s all kinds of stuff going on, but there’s beautiful people in the world that are having a blast and being good to each other and helping others. Because I can be dark, I try to constantly remind myself that there’s more good than bad.”

Pink’s new album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ is her first in five years, and follows on from 2012’s ‘The Truth About Love’.