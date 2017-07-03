Pink posts help message to Instagram after getting stuck in a lift

The incident occurred before the singer's Summerfest performance on Sunday

Singer Pink posted a help message to Instagram at the weekend after getting stuck in a lift.

The star was due to play Summerfest in Milwaukee on Sunday night (July 2) but earlier in the day posted a photo of herself and daughter Willow sitting on the floor of a broken lift. “Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help,” the caption read.

Pink later posted another photo to confirm that “we made it out”. After her Summerfest performance, she wrote on Instagram: “HANKYOU kind folks of Summerfest. Milwaukee. What a cool place. Thanks to all who came from far and wide. I’m so glad that first show is over. Haha. After four years, it’s always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love. This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful”.

See her posts below.

Earlier this year, Pink teamed up with Sia and Norwegian songwriting duo Stargate for the track ‘Waterfall’.

Stargate have previous credits on the likes of Beyoncé‘s ‘Irreplaceable’, Rihanna hits ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ and ‘Diamonds’ and Fifth Harmony‘s ‘Worth It.

According to Digital Spy, Sia was the one to make the collaboration happen, with the star bringing Pink on board for the song, which she also co-wrote with Diplo and Jr Blender.