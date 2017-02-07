Pink responds to claims Lady Gaga ‘copied’ her at Super Bowl

Gaga 'flew' during her Super Bowl halftime show, a skill Pink has shown off on her last two tours.

Pink has responded to claims that Lady Gaga “copied” her moves during her widely-praisedSuper Bowl halftime show performance.

Gaga was seen ‘flying’ during her epic 13-minute set on Sunday, a skill Pink has shown off on her last two tours. Some fans have accused Gaga of ripping off the ‘So What’ singer, but Pink shut down this suggestion in an Instagram post.

She wrote: “For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing… Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people.”

Pink continued: “Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter pan been in the air for years!”

She then ended her post by expressing her disappointment with the regime of new President Donald Trump: “Now can we get back to the real controversy?” Pink wrote. “The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute…”

Meanwhile, footage has emerged showing that Gaga’s leap off the roof of the stadium at the start of her performance was actually pre-recorded.

Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour the morning after her Super Bowl performance.