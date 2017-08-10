Pink returns with new single ‘What About Us’

Singer releases seventh album 'Beautiful Trauma' on October 13

Pink has shared a single from her upcoming album. Watch the lyric video for ‘What About Us’ below.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The singer will release her seventh album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ on October 13. It follows on from 2012’s ‘The Truth About Love’.

Lead single ‘What About Us’ was co-written with Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid and produced by Steve Mac. Watch a lyric video for the track below.

Pink’s album will also feature songwriting and production input from Max Martin, Shellback, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Julia Michaels, Greg Kurstin and more.

Pink headlines V Festival later this month, which runs from August 19-20

Pink’s ‘Beautiful Trauma’ tracklist is as follows:

1 ‘Beautiful Trauma’

2 ‘Revenge’

3 ‘Whatever You Want’

4 ‘What About Us’

5 ‘But We Lost It’

6 ‘Barbies’

7 ‘Where We Go’

8 ‘For Now’

9 ‘Secrets’

10 ‘Better Life’

11 ‘I Am Here’

12 ‘Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken’

13 ‘You Get My Love’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this year, Pink teamed up with Sia and Norwegian songwriting duo Stargate for the track ‘Waterfall’.

The star recently made headlines when she posted a plea for help to Instagram after getting stuck in a lift.

She was due to play Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 2 but earlier in the day posted a photo of herself and daughter Willow sitting on the floor of a broken lift. “Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help,” the caption read.

Pink later posted another photo to confirm that “we made it out”.