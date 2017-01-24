Pixies announce 2017 US tour

With support from Public Access TV and Cymbals Eat Guitars.



Pixies have announced a US tour in support of their latest album ‘Head Carrier’.

The band will kick off the tour in Pomona, California on April 21, going on to play 20 dates across the country including stops in Austin, Atlanta, New York, and Washington D.C. See below for a full list of dates.

The supporting acts will be Public Access TV and Cymbals Eat Guitars.

Last year, Pixies released their sixth studio album ‘Head Carrier’. NME’s Mark Beaumont awarded the album four stars, writing: “casting aside the boulder of history, you’ll struggle to find a better collection of indie rock songs this year. The reunion of the century keeps on kicking.” Read the full review.

The Boston rockers are also planning to return to the UK later this year, supporting Kings of Leon at their headline show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time 2017.

Read more: Inside The Cult Of Pixies: Why They’re More Than Just A Band

Pomona, CA @ Fox Theatre (April 21)

San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Open Air (22)

Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues (23)

Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre (25)

Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory (29)

Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (30)

Austin, TX @ Stubbs (May 1)

New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre (3)

Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (5)

Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre (6)

Columbus, OH @ Express Live Amphitheatre (7)

Richmond, VA @ The National (9)

Durham, NC @ Durham PAC (11)

Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival (12)

Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre (16)

Boston, MA @ House of Blues (19)

Boston, MA @ House of Blues (20)

Boston, MA @ Paradise Ballroom (21)

Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory (23)

New York, NY @ Webster Hall (24)

Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (16)

London, UK @ British Summer Time Hyde Park (July 6)