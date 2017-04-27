PJ Harvey unveils new song ‘A Dog Called Money’
The song is taken from a new double A-Side - out tomorrow
PJ Harvey has unveiled a new single ‘A Dog Called Money’ – taken from a new double A-side.
The song will be released tomorrow along with the previously unveiled ‘Dance On The Mountain’, taken from her the radio drama ‘On Kosovo Field’.
A slow-burning, esoteric track in a similar vein to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Hope Six Demolition Project‘, the track was premiered today on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 Music show. It can be heard here from the 1.51 mark. A limited run of 7″ singles of the tracks will be available at Harvey’s upcoming tour dates.
Check out the previously released ‘Dance On The Mountain’ below.
‘On Kosovo Field’ is written from notes made by the ‘Let England Shake’ artist. The programme has been adapted from the notebooks kept by Harvey when she travelled to the territory while working on her latest album, ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’. Written by Fin Kennedy, On Kosovo Field follows two Kosovan-born, Manchester-raised siblings who return to their homeland after they learn that a mass grave has been found near their native home. Former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan will star alongside My Mad Fat Diary star Nico Mirallegro for the five-part drama series.
Meanwhile, PJ Harvey will return to headline Green Man festival 2017 – alongside Ryan Adams and Future Islands.