PJ Harvey unveils new song ‘A Dog Called Money’

The song is taken from a new double A-Side - out tomorrow

PJ Harvey has unveiled a new single ‘A Dog Called Money’ – taken from a new double A-side.

The song will be released tomorrow along with the previously unveiled ‘Dance On The Mountain’, taken from her the radio drama ‘On Kosovo Field’.

A slow-burning, esoteric track in a similar vein to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Hope Six Demolition Project‘, the track was premiered today on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 Music show. It can be heard here from the 1.51 mark. A limited run of 7″ singles of the tracks will be available at Harvey’s upcoming tour dates.

Check out the previously released ‘Dance On The Mountain’ below.