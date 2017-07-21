Placebo pay touching tribute to friend Chester Bennington and say ‘successful musicians don’t have it all’

Tributes from across the music world have been pouring in since the Linkin Park frontman's death was confirmed yesterday

Placebo have written a touching tribute to their friend Chester Bennington.

The Linkin Park frontman died yesterday (July 20). It has been confirmed his death is being investigated as a suicide.

After sending their love and condolences to Bennington’s family and friends and describing the musician as “never less than a kind, gentle and generous soul”, the band wrote of the stigma attached to “the twin demons of addiction and depression” in a post on their Facebook page.

“This tragedy, along with the recent passing of Chris Cornell in similar circumstances, only highlights the pernicious and life-threatening nature of the twin demons of addiction and depression,” they wrote, “to which in society there still remains a large stigma attached; especially when it comes to successful musicians who, to the general public at least, appear to ‘have it all’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“We hope that these heart-breaking events bring awareness and understanding to the cunning and baffling power of these diseases – especially in the lives of men of Chester’s, Chris’ and our generation.”

They signed off the post “Namaste. Brian Molko & Stefan Olsdal” before encouraging any fans in need of help and support to get in touch with C.A.L.M. (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Other stars from the music world have also paid tribute to the metal icon. His Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda said he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the news, while collaborator Stormzy said he was praying for the musician’s family.

The band’s fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next