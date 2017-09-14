Placebo to host auction of rare memorabilia and personal items

Used earplugs, anyone?

Placebo are set to host an online charity auction later this month.

On September 29, the band will launch an online auction of rare memorabilia and a number of personal items from the band. Among the items up for grabs are Brian Molko’s jumper from the ‘Pure Morning’ video, a CD single of ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ ft. David Bowie which is signed by Bowie himself, a Vivienne Westwood jacket worn onstage at The Brits in 1999, and a number of Molko’s used earplugs.

All proceeds from the sale will go to CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably) and The Mercy Centre, Bangkok.

Placebo recently revealed rare footage of their time with David Bowie. Speaking of loving them from the first time he heard them, Bowie remembered the first time he heard ‘Nancy Boy’, saying “that’s a terrific song for a bunch of chaps to sing”.

He added that he’d “enjoyed watching them grow – hopefully I can watch them grow into old age as well.”

Placebo play the following dates next month, as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

October 7 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

October 8 – Dundee, Caird Hall

October 10 – Doncaster, Doncaster Dome

October 11 – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

October 13 – Reading, Rivermead

October 14 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

October 16 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

October 17 – Swindon, Oasis Centre

October 20 – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

October 21 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

October 23 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

October 24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton