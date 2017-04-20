Placebo share rare footage of their time with David Bowie

Band unearth archive video to celebrate Record Store Day

Placebo have shared a video of unearthed footage of their time with David Bowie ahead of their Record Store Day release.

This weekend, Record Store Day 2017 sees the event celebrate its 10th anniversary with over 500 releases for sale exclusively through independent record shops on Saturday 22 April – on vinyl, picture disc, cassette and much more. Check out the full list of releases here.

British rock veterans Placebo will be releasing their 1998 David Bowie collaboration ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ on coloured picture disc vinyl for the first time. To celebrate, the band have shared a video of them performing live with Bowie interspersed with joint interview footage. Speaking of loving them from the first time he heard them, Bowie remembered the first time he heard ‘Nancy Boy’, saying “that’s a terrific song for a bunch of chaps to sing”.

He added that he’d “enjoyed watching them grow – hopefully I can watch them grow into old age as well.

Record Store Day 2017 also sees David Bowie release a number of live albums, as well as a special edition of his final recordings, the posthumous ‘No Plan EP’. For more information and participating stores, visit here.

Placebo meanwhile, will be playing their only UK summer date at Latitude Festival in July.