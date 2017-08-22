Placebo’s Brian Molko slams ‘cardboard cut-outs’ Kings Of Leon
'Some bands walk on and they phone it in'
Placebo frontman Brian Molko has slammed Kings Of Leon for the way that they perform on stage, accusing them of being like ‘cardboard cut-0uts’.
Molko was speaking to The Music in Australia when he opened up about their energy as a live band – hitting out at Kings Of Leon for ‘phoning it in’.
“Some bands walk on and they phone it in and just get it done – have you ever seen the fucking Kings Of Leon?” said Molko. “Jesus, you might as well be watching cardboard cut-outs on a stage and play the record.”
He continued: “But we’re up there and we give a shit, and this connection with the audience feeds our soul, so we’re always putting everything we have into the live show.
“No complacency – complacency is forbidden in Placebo world.”
Placebo tour dates
The band’s upcoming UK tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary are below. Placebo will be supported by Husky Loops. Tickets are on sale here.
October
Saturday 7 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
Sunday 8 – Dundee Caird Hall
Tuesday 10 – Doncaster Dome
Wednesday 11 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom
Friday 13 – Reading Rivermead
Saturday 14 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Monday 16 – Portsmouth Guildhall
Tuesday 17 – Swindon Oasis
Friday 20 – Plymouth Pavilions
Saturday 21 – Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Monday 23 – London O2 Brixton Academy
Tuesday 24 – London O2 Brixton Academy