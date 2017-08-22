Placebo’s Brian Molko slams ‘cardboard cut-outs’ Kings Of Leon

'Some bands walk on and they phone it in'

Placebo frontman Brian Molko has slammed Kings Of Leon for the way that they perform on stage, accusing them of being like ‘cardboard cut-0uts’.

Molko was speaking to The Music in Australia when he opened up about their energy as a live band – hitting out at Kings Of Leon for ‘phoning it in’.

“Some bands walk on and they phone it in and just get it done – have you ever seen the fucking Kings Of Leon?” said Molko. “Jesus, you might as well be watching cardboard cut-outs on a stage and play the record.”

He continued: “But we’re up there and we give a shit, and this connection with the audience feeds our soul, so we’re always putting everything we have into the live show.

“No complacency – complacency is forbidden in Placebo world.”

Placebo tour dates

The band’s upcoming UK tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary are below. Placebo will be supported by Husky Loops. Tickets are on sale here.

October

Saturday 7 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 8 – Dundee Caird Hall

Tuesday 10 – Doncaster Dome

Wednesday 11 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

Friday 13 – Reading Rivermead

Saturday 14 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 16 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Tuesday 17 – Swindon Oasis

Friday 20 – Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday 21 – Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Monday 23 – London O2 Brixton Academy

Tuesday 24 – London O2 Brixton Academy