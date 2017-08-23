Police investigate death at Flamefest ‘kinky rave festival’ in Tunbridge Wells

Police are investigating after an unexplained death at what was described as a ‘kinky rave festival’ in Kent.

Now in its second year, Flamefest was held at Brokes Wood on the outskirts of Tunbridge Wells and featured DJs, live music and entertainment – including a “discreet” adult play area, dominatrices and an outdoor S&M dungeon. The festival’s website said that it was designed “to bring together the purest, most hedonistic elements of the party scene, from kinksters to ravers.”

“Our outdoor dungeon is discreetly secluded, furnished with fetish play equipment and monitored by our friendly assistants. Explore pain, experience pleasure and fulfil your fantasies on this mystical site, where witches’ covens have met for centuries.”

However, yesterday morning a man in his 50s was found dead, while a woman in her late 40s was flown to hospital after being found unconscious.

“Kent police is making inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding an unexplained death in Tunbridge Wells,” a police spokesman said. “Officers were called by South East Coast ambulance service at 6.14am on Tuesday 22 August 2017 to a medical incident at a campsite in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells.

“Patrols and ambulance crews went to the scene where a man was pronounced dead. The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage. In addition, an unconscious woman received medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.”

Police are awaiting the results of the deceased’s post-mortem. His next of kin are being informed.

Organisers have refused to comment on the incident. However, in defending the event to complaints from local residents, organiser Helen Smedley told The Guardian last week: “It’ll involve music, workshops, getting at one with nature. We’ve got guests coming from all over Kent. We’ve had someone fly in from Romania and Australia.

“We allow people the safe place to have sex, we’re monitors, just to make sure everyone’s safe. There’s nothing that happens in view, on site. People go off to their tents to meet like-minded people.”