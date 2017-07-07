Police make new arrest in connection to Manchester terror attack

19-year-old man has been arrested in Liverpool

Police have made another arrest in connection to the recent terror attack at Manchester Arena.

22 people and many more were injured following a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester venue on May 22. The attacker was later named as Salman Abedi, who killed himself in the attack.

Police made numerous arrests following the attack in a search for possible accomplices but all were released without charge. Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed that a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport on Friday (July 7) in connection with the Manchester attack. The individual is currently being held in custody.

Earlier this week, investigators said they believed that Abedi did not act alone but that he doesn’t appear to have been part of a terror network. “We do believe that there are other people potentially involved in this,” police said. “We do believe further arrests are possible.”

Ariana Grande recently paid tribute to Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing, on what would have been her birthday. The singer took to Instagram to pay her respects following a concert in Buenos Aires earlier this week (July 5). “Saffie, we’re [thinking] of you baby” Grande wrote alongside a birthday cake emoji.

Saffie would have celebrated her ninth birthday on July 4. Hundreds of people gathered in Saffie’s hometown on Tuesday to mark the day.