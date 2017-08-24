Police send busker home for singing ‘Wonderwall’, badly

"Just because you can play 'Wonderwall', does not mean you should"

Police in Denmark have made headlines after reportedly sending a busker home for performing a substandard cover of Oasis‘ classic ‘Wonderwall’.

Nordjyllands Police came in contact with the man in Bispensgade, Aalborg, Denmark, on August 17 – when they decided that he needed to go away and practice to save the ears of local bystanders.

“Just because you can play ‘Wonderwall’ does not mean you should,” said police on their website.

“The guitarist played loud, bad and noisy. He did not sound like Liam Gallagher. A patrol talked to the singer and sent him home to practice.”

Despite ‘Wonderwall’ being a staple for buskers, as well as anyone within a stone’s throw of an acoustic guitar and a campfire, police also added the lyrics for him to learn: “Today is gonna be the day. That they’re gonna throw it back to you.”

While Liam Gallagher has stressed that he is still very keen for an Oasis reunion, both he and brother Noel are on the campaign for their solo projects.

Noel will release his next solo album with the High Flying Birds in November, as well as headlining the re-opening of Manchester Arena with Courteeners, Blossoms and more next month.

Liam’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ will arrive on October 6, and he’ll perform at Reading & Leeds Festival this weekend alongside the likes of Muse, Kasabian, Bastille, Eminem, Haim, Blossoms, Danny Brown, Vince Staples and many more.