Police ‘taking statements’ as part of investigation into George Michael’s death

Singer passed away on Christmas Day, aged just 53

Police have issued a clarifying press release as part of their investigation into the death of George Michael.

The Wham-turned-solo star was found dead at his home on Christmas Day, aged just 53. A post-mortem into his death was judged to be inconclusive. His family have since responded to suggestions that the singer-songwriter may have committed suicide.

The Thames Valley Police have issued a press release today (January 6), saying that they are looking to “establish facts” and are “taking statements” in relation to the singer’s passing.

The official statement described the procedure as “standard practice” for “unexplained but non-suspicious death[s]” in order to “allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death”.

Police have also denied that it is a “major crime investigation”, saying that they are instead investigating on behalf of the Oxfordshire Coroner.

It has been reported that George Michael had ‘three unreleased albums in the vaults‘ and that he was planning to release a new record in 2017.

Meanwhile, James Corden has paid tribute to George Michael on 2017’s first episode of The Late Late Show.

The host told viewers that the singer’s death on Christmas Day had hit him “really hard” and thanked Michael for helping to inspire the show’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment.

“I feel like I’ve loved George Michael as long as I’ve loved music, in a way, and I know so many of his fans feel the same,” Corden began.

“I can remember so many specific times in my life where I might have felt on my own, and George’s music would feel like, you would listen to a song and he would reach his hand out and tell you that you weren’t on your own and that these feelings were not particular to you.”

Corden then explained to US viewers that Carpool Karaoke was borne out of a one-off sketch he filmed with the ‘Faith’ singer for the UK’s Comic Relief appeal in 2011.

“We had come up with this idea to have me and George Michael sitting in a car, and it was the first time I had ever sung in a car with anybody. It’s become quite a big part of my life now and he really inspired it,” Corden recalled.