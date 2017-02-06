Police warn drunk drivers they’ll be played Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl advert as punishment

Bieber's T-Mobile advert shows the singer showing off a variety of dance moves including the "running man".

Wyoming police warned drunk drivers they would face a Justin Bieber-related punishment if they got caught last night (February 5).

“If you drive drunk tonight we’re going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail,” the force tweeted from their official account.

This isn’t the first time a police force has used a music act as a deterrent. Last year Canadian police threatened to subject drunk drivers to the Nickelback back catalogue.

Bieber’s Super Bowl advert for T-Mobile sees the pop star give a history of touchdown celebrations while wearing black tie, before he shows off a variety of dance moves including the “running man”.

Bieber’s fans are encouraged to submit their best touchdown moves on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #UnlimitedMoves, with the singer slated to re-tweet his favourites later today (February 6).

Bieber originally deleted his Instagram account in August 2016, later describing it as both “for the devil” and “hell” during a London live show.

Yesterday’s Super Bowl duel between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons was accompanied by Lady Gaga’s epic halftime show performance. The singer’s 13-minute set featured a drone opening, acrobatics and hits including ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Edge Of Glory’ and ‘Telephone’.

The Super Bowl TV broadcast, traditionally the most-watched programme of the year in the US, also featured premieres of several new movie and TV trailers, including the first trailer for Stranger Things season 2.