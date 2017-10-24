Polish metal band Decapitated plead not guilty to gang rape of fan

Band also face kidnapping charges

Members of Polish metal band Decapitated have all pleaded not guilty to charges of raping and kidnapping a female fan.

Rafal Piotrowski, Hubert Wiecek, Waclaw Kieltyka and Michal Lysejko are accused of raping an unnamed woman and holding her against her will on their tour bus after a show at the Pin in Spokane, Washington state on August 31.

In a statement issued earlier this month, the band denied the allegations, writing: “We’d like to emphasise; the Spokane Police Department has pressed charges as procedural formality, without doing so, they would be forced to release band – this is not a conviction or any indication of guilt or innocence.”

Associated Press now reports that the band’s four members each entered not guilty pleas in court on Tuesday (October 24), saying little other than their pleas. The members are jailed on $100,000 bail each.

In their earlier statement, the band said: “Once again, we ask that everyone wait for each party’s case to be presented and await the court’s decision. With that said, whilst cases are being prepared on both sides”. The statement also claimed “some facts are indisputable at this point” and that “the original officer who took the complaint from the accuser stated, ‘I do not have probable cause that a rape occurred’… The band firmly refutes the allegations and are confident that once the facts and evidence have been seen and heard, they will be released and able to return home.”

According to court documents, Decapitated members Michal Lysejko, Waclaw Kieltyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek are accused of inviting the woman and a friend on their tour bus after the show. While on the bus, the woman says she groped by Lysejko and was then followed into the bathroom by lead singer Piotrowski.

The court documents say the woman “attempted to push Piotrowski away but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom,” after which the band members allegedly took turns raping her. The woman spent an “unknown amount of time” on the bus before being carried out by Kieltyka and another male, it is claimed.

After calling 911, the woman was then picked up two miles from the venue. The tour bus had already left. Police noted the woman had “significant bruising to her upper arms consistent with being restrained” and “small abrasions to her knuckles that were scabbed over” when she was picked up.

The court documents describe Decapitated as giving varying accounts as to what happened on the night of August 31.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON RAPE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT: