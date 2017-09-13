Polish metal band Decapitated accused of gang raping fan

All four members of the band were arrested in Los Angeles on charges of first degree kidnapping

Polish metal band Decapitated have been accused of gang rape after they were initially arrested for kidnapping.

The incident allegedly took place after their show at the Pin in Spokane, Washington on August 31. An unnamed woman claims she was held against her will on the band’s tour bus before being gang raped by all four members of the band.

According to court documents, Decapitated members Michal Lysejko, Waclaw Kieltyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek invited the woman and a friend on their tour bus after the show. While on the bus, the woman says she groped by Lysejko and was then followed into the bathroom by lead singer Piotrowski.

The court documents say she “attempted to push Piotrowski away but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom,” after which the band members took turns raping her. The woman spent an “unknown amount of time” on the bus before being carried out by Kieltyka and another male.

After calling 911, the woman was then picked up two miles from the venue. The tour bus had already left. Police noted the woman had “significant bruising to her upper arms consistent with being restrained” and “small abrasions to her knuckles that were scabbed over” when she was picked up.

The court documents describe Decapitated as giving varying accounts as to what happened on the night of August 31. Steve Graham, the defense attorney representing the band said: “Decapitated plan to fully fight the allegations that are brought against them, and we are fully confident that the other side of this story will be heard.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON RAPE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT: