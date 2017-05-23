Popular Glastonbury food stand owner says there is ‘no space’ for him at this year’s festival

The family-run stall has been present on Worthy Farm for over 15 years

The owner of a popular Glastonbury food stand has said there is “no space” for his stall at this year’s festival.

Rich Jeffrey, who runs The Meal Machine, has been serving festival-goers one of Glastonbury’s most infamous food options for over 15 years. “The Growler” sandwich consists of a baguette filled with bacon, chips and melted cheese.

Jeffrey told SomersetLive he had heard there was no room for The Meal Machine at the forthcoming edition of the festival via the event’s market manager. “[They] told us they’re taking some lines of stalls out this year, so there wasn’t a space for us,” he said.

He continued: “I am a bit annoyed about it to be honest with you, it’s a bit of a punch in the guts after 15 years of being a loyal customer. You’d have hoped they’d go a bit further to find us another spot but I don’t want to be derogatory.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Fans reacting on Twitter expressed sadness and disappointment at the stand’s removal. “Glastonbury without the growler is like a night without stars,” one user wrote.

The Meal Machine, which is also a cafe in nearby Shepton Mallet, is usually based on the right hand side of The Other Stage, alongside various other vendors. Jeffrey said that he thought all the stands in that location had been removed this year due to the conversation he had with the festival’s market manager.

Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Radiohead will headline Glastonbury 2017, which is due to take place at Worthy Farm between June 21-25.

Meanwhile, festival organiser Emily Eavis has revealed that “a really big” secret about this year’s festival will be announced very soon, hinting at a possible high-profile secret set.

The annual Worthy Farm festival is known for regularly putting on secret sets – with many often announced at the last minute – and it appears that this year’s edition will be no different.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, Eavis confirmed that, while Glastonbury 2017 is “fully booked” in terms of its line-up, there’s a number of secrets about this year’s festival that have yet to see the light of day.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Asked about how she deals with the constant speculation about the line-up, Eavis replied: “There is a lot of speculation and it’s become a national pastime. Sometimes we get in trouble because bands are tied into other events, so have to say ‘That’s not happening.’ Most of the time we just let it go. Some of it is right but most of it’s wrong.

“We’ve managed to keep some big secrets recently and there’s a couple more this year that haven’t gone out yet as well,” Eavis continued. “There’s a really big one. I haven’t even hinted or told anyone it’s coming and we’ve managed to keep it completely quiet for the first time ever.

“I’m just pleased we’ve managed to keep it secret for this long. We’ve had it for about six months.”