Post Malone says he would consider performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration

He didn't vote for the President-elect, however

Post Malone has said that he would perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January if the price was right.

The Texas rapper has just released his debut studio album, ‘Stoney’, and recently supported Justin Bieber on his arena tour.

Speaking as a guest on New York radio station Power 105’s notorious The Breakfast Show on Monday (December 19), Post said that while he didn’t vote (claiming neither candidate was “fit” for the role), he said he believed that the model the US uses to elect its President should be reformed.

“I didn’t vote [because] our votes don’t count,” Post said. “Our votes are suggestions to the electoral college. They vote for whoever they want. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Asked about who was fit for office, the 21-year-old had one suggestion. “I feel like Bernie Sanders was fit because I think he was the realest one.”

Pressed about whether he’d ever consider performing at Trump’s inauguration on January 20, Post asked: “How much money is it?”, before clarifying that he was joking.

“It doesn’t make any sense because if he was to say, ‘Yo, I really like your music. Can you come and do a show?’” he continued. “Why would I get backlash because someone booking me? If I do his show, does that mean I’m a supporter of him?”

Watch Post Malone discussing Trump’s inauguration below.

Back in April, the rapper covered the Nirvana song ‘Lithium’ – listen here.