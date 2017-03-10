Pregnant Ciara involved in car accident

Incident occurred in Los Angeles

Singer Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, was reportedly involved in a car accident today (Friday, March 10).

The R&B performer, who released her most recent album ‘Jackie’ in 2015, is thought to have been involved in an accident in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Witnesses have told the gossip website that Ciara was was “making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of her vehicle”.

The report states that police and the fire department attended the scene and that Ciara was “clutching her chest and shoulder, but walking around and talking on her phone”.

Law enforcement sources said that “Ciara and the other driver exchanged information, but neither of them was seriously injured”.

A source close to Ciara has since told People that the singer is “fine” following the accident.

Ciara already has one child with rapper Future. The former couple were engaged but split in August 2014, a couple of months after the birth of their son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

She is now married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks. Having dated since early 2015, the couple got engaged in March 2016 before they wed in Cheshire, England in July 2016. They announced that they were expecting a child in October 2016.

Ciara made headlines this week after a photoshoot with Harpers Bazaar that featured her posing naked along with her husband and child. She later deleted one of the photos from Twitter after it was heavily mocked.