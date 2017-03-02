Preview Katy Perry’s new political protest song

From singer's upcoming fifth album

Katy Perry has teased a politically-charged new track. Scroll below for a preview.

Having promised “purposeful pop” from her upcoming new album, as well as performing with dancing skeleton versions of Donald Trump and Theresa May at the BRITs, Perry has now shared a snippet of a new track on Instagram.

In it, Perry is heard chanting: “I won’t, no, I won’t apologise / I will not, will not subscribe / Don’t ask me, ask me to normalise”.

Perry has already previewed her fifth album with lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which she performed at both the BRITs and the Grammys.

Her performance at the BRITs generated a viral moment after one of her backing dancers – dressed in a house costume – fell off the stage. Watch the much-shared clip here.

Ahead of her performance at the Grammys last month, meanwhile, Perry caused controversy after she made a joke about Britney Spears’ breakdown in 2007.

The singer answered a question from radio host Ryan Seacrest about taking a break between albums by saying the time off was “fantastic. I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

Earlier this week, Perry and actor Orlando Bloom announced their split. The pair began their relationship in January 2016, and were rumoured to be close to getting engaged last summer.

“Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” a statement read.