Preview Skrillex’s collaboration with Incubus and Deftones

Sonny Moore is in the studio with Chino Moreno and Brandon Boyd

Skrillex has previewed his upcoming collaboration with members of Incubus and Deftones.

The EDM DJ and former member of emo band From First To Last recently hinted that he was working with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and Brandon Boyd and Mike Einziger of Incubus.

Now Skrillex has posted a short video of Moreno recording vocals for the collaboration onto Snapchat. Watch in the video below.

What the recordings will be used for is currently unknown. However, Incubus recently announced their return with new single ‘Nimble Bastard’, which is taken from their forthcoming eighth album ‘8’. While the tracklist of ‘8’ has yet to be officially confirmed, Skrillex is believed to feature on one of the album’s songs.

Speaking about ‘Nimble Bastard’ recently, Einziger elaborated on the creative process behind the new track.

“This song actually came very late in the process of writing new music for our new album that we have coming out very soon,” he said. “We’re just about done actually and it just kind of happened in the studio and we were messing around with this musical idea and the next thing we know we had a song.

“Brandon wrote the lyrics and it’s kind of a narrative about someone who overcomes the harshest of circumstances and always ends up landing on their feet. It’s a really fun and energetic song.”