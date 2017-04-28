Previously unreleased ‘Purple Rain’ era Prince track ‘Electric Intercourse’ unveiled

Check out the deluxe vinyl reissue of the classic 'Purple Rain'

A previously unreleased Prince track has been unveiled – taken from the upcoming deluxe vinyl reissue of his classic album ‘Purple Rain’.

‘His Royal Badness’ released his sixth album in 1984. Backed by The Revolution and married to a film of the same name, it would quickly gain seminal status – featuring the likes of ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, ‘When Doves Cry’, ‘I Would Die 4 U’, and of course the title track.

The album is being reissued on June 23 on a variety of formats – including double and triple CD, 180g vinyl and a live DVD. One of the CDs features 11 rare or previously unreleased tracks – including ‘Electric Intercourse’; a simmering and sexual dose of classic Prince. Check it out below.

Electric Intercourse (Studio Version) Electric Intercourse (Studio Version), an album by Prince on Spotify

Check out the tracklist for the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue below

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

Let’s Go Crazy

Take Me With U

The Beautiful Ones

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m A Star

Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

The Dance Electric

Love And Sex

Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)

Electric Intercourse (Studio)

Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

Possessed (1983 version)

Wonderful Ass

Velvet Kitty Cat

Katrina’s Paper Dolls

We Can Fuck

Father’s Song

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

When Doves Cry (edit)

17 Days

Let’s Go Crazy (edit)

Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

Erotic City

Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)

Purple Rain (edit)

God

God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

Another Lonely Christmas

Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

I Would Die 4 U (edit)

I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

Baby I’m A Star (edit)

Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

Let’s Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Take Me With U

Do Me, Baby

Irresistible Bitch

Possessed

How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

Let’s Pretend We’re Married

International Lover

God

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

The Beautiful Ones

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m A Star

Purple Rain