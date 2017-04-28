Previously unreleased ‘Purple Rain’ era Prince track ‘Electric Intercourse’ unveiled
Check out the deluxe vinyl reissue of the classic 'Purple Rain'
A previously unreleased Prince track has been unveiled – taken from the upcoming deluxe vinyl reissue of his classic album ‘Purple Rain’.
‘His Royal Badness’ released his sixth album in 1984. Backed by The Revolution and married to a film of the same name, it would quickly gain seminal status – featuring the likes of ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, ‘When Doves Cry’, ‘I Would Die 4 U’, and of course the title track.
The album is being reissued on June 23 on a variety of formats – including double and triple CD, 180g vinyl and a live DVD. One of the CDs features 11 rare or previously unreleased tracks – including ‘Electric Intercourse’; a simmering and sexual dose of classic Prince. Check it out below.
Electric Intercourse (Studio Version)
Electric Intercourse (Studio Version), an album by Prince on Spotify
Check out the tracklist for the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue below
Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)
Let’s Go Crazy
Take Me With U
The Beautiful Ones
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m A Star
Purple Rain
Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased
The Dance Electric
Love And Sex
Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)
Electric Intercourse (Studio)
Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden
Possessed (1983 version)
Wonderful Ass
Velvet Kitty Cat
Katrina’s Paper Dolls
We Can Fuck
Father’s Song
Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides
When Doves Cry (edit)
17 Days
Let’s Go Crazy (edit)
Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)
Erotic City
Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)
Purple Rain (edit)
God
God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)
Another Lonely Christmas
Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)
I Would Die 4 U (edit)
I Would Die 4 U (extended version)
Baby I’m A Star (edit)
Take Me With U (edit)
DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Do Me, Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m A Star
Purple Rain