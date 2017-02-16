Primal Scream to support The Stone Roses in Glasgow

Further support acts have also been announced.

Primal Scream are set to support The Stone Roses at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on 24 June 2017.

Primal Scream aren’t the only band to play the event ahead of the Manchester group; the Beta Band frontman Steve Mason is also set to support.

The Stone Roses’ Scottish gig will follow a huge sold-out date at London’s Wembley Stadium on 17 June.

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis recently spoke to NME to deny the rumours that The Stone Roses would be headlining Glasto 2017 alongside Daft Punk. The band were recording ‘glorious’ new music together in London in 2016, before the surprise release of new singles ‘All For One’ and ‘Beautiful Thing’.

The Stone Roses’ full upcoming headline dates for 2017 are below:

Belfast SSE Arena (June 13)

London Wembley Stadium (17)

Leeds First Direct Arena (20)

Leeds First Direct Arena (21)

Glasgow Hampden Park (24)

Meanwhile, David Beckham appeared on Desert Island Discs as the show’s 75th anniversary castaway.

The football icon picked songs by The Stone Roses, Elton John and The Rolling Stones among his eight favourite recordings. He chose his England caps as his luxury item, and Francis Mallmann’s cookery guide On Fire as his book.

Explaining his decision to choose ‘I Am The Resurrection’ by The Stone Roses, Beckham said: “This is from the 1990s in Manchester, there were so many things going on. It was the time of the Hacienda. I probably only went there once, but certain songs remind me of Manchester.”