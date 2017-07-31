Hear 'The Seven' below

Primus have revealed ‘The Seven’, their first new song in six years, alongside info on their new album, ‘The Desaturating Seven’.

‘The Desaturating Seven’ is set for a September 29 release on ATO Records – it’ll be the group’s first album in six years, following 2011’s ‘Green Naugahyde’.

The album is based on a 1970 children’s book which frontman Les Claypool often reads to his kids, in which goblins steal all the colour out of the world,

“The dark imagery and beauty of the art struck me immediately and I thought, ‘This would make good fodder for a piece of music’,” explains Claypool in a press release. “The use of color and darkness both in the paintings and the writing was compelling and now, near two decades later, the metaphor of greed, gluttony, and deceit vs unity of the masses is eerily relevant. I brought the notion to the Primus guys and they were all for it. Plus, I figured it’s about time someone brought ‘Goblin Rock’ back to the fold.”

Check out the album’s lead single ‘The Seven’ below.

Primus as currently touring the US – their full remaining tour dates are as follows:

08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

08/02 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

08/04 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Crossroads

08/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

08/08 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

08/11 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/15 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/17 – Stateline, NV @ Hard Rock Casino – Lake Tahoe

08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/03 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

10/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater

10/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

10/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/27 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre

10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/29 – Port Cheaster, NY @ Capital Theatre

10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/02 – Akron, OH @ The Goodyear Theatre

11/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/04 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/07 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern