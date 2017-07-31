Primus release first new song in 6 years
Hear 'The Seven' below
Primus have revealed ‘The Seven’, their first new song in six years, alongside info on their new album, ‘The Desaturating Seven’.
‘The Desaturating Seven’ is set for a September 29 release on ATO Records – it’ll be the group’s first album in six years, following 2011’s ‘Green Naugahyde’.
The album is based on a 1970 children’s book which frontman Les Claypool often reads to his kids, in which goblins steal all the colour out of the world,
“The dark imagery and beauty of the art struck me immediately and I thought, ‘This would make good fodder for a piece of music’,” explains Claypool in a press release. “The use of color and darkness both in the paintings and the writing was compelling and now, near two decades later, the metaphor of greed, gluttony, and deceit vs unity of the masses is eerily relevant. I brought the notion to the Primus guys and they were all for it. Plus, I figured it’s about time someone brought ‘Goblin Rock’ back to the fold.”
Primus as currently touring the US – their full remaining tour dates are as follows:
08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
08/02 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater
08/04 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Crossroads
08/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/08 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
08/11 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/15 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/17 – Stateline, NV @ Hard Rock Casino – Lake Tahoe
08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/03 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival
10/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater
10/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/22 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
10/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/27 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre
10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/29 – Port Cheaster, NY @ Capital Theatre
10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/02 – Akron, OH @ The Goodyear Theatre
11/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/04 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/07 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern