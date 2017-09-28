Prince’s high-heeled boots sell for £56,000 at auction

The late icon wore the shoes on the 1987 Sign o' the Times Tour

A pair of high-heeled boots worn by Prince on one of his European tours have sold for £56,000 ($75,000) at auction in the US.

The custom, bright-yellow shoes were worn by the late icon during his Sign O’ The Times tour in 1987, which took in 34 dates across Europe in that year. Prince was also said to have sporadically worn the boots between 1986 and 1992.

The boots have now sold for £56,000 at auction, according to the Boston-based RR Auction – who acquired the item from a former employee of Prince’s Paisley Park residence.

See an image of the boots – which are said to “exhibit wear consistent with Prince’s exuberant stage performances” – here.

Earlier this month, a petition was launched by fans of the late artist in favour of a statue of Prince replacing an existing monument to Christopher Columbus.

“Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should honour members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational,” a section of the petition read.

It was also recently revealed that Prince’s favourite colour wasn’t purple.

Despite Prince being famed for his association with the colour, his sister Tyka Nelson revealed in an interview that the colour purple didn’t rank at the very top of his list when it came to his favourite shades.