Source of drugs that caused Prince’s death still unknown to investigators

Investigators looking into the circumstances surrounding Prince‘s death are still unaware of the source of the fatal dose of drugs that took his life.

The legendary artist passed away at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota last year following an accidental overdose of fentanyl. He was 57.

While healthcare providers Dr. Michael T. Schulenberg and Andrew Kornfeld – who were both present at Prince’s residence on the day of his death – are no longer of interest to investigators, a new report from the New York Times suggests that the availability of fentanyl on the black market is hampering efforts to identify who provided the musician with the drugs.

Tracing the source of the drugs will be “all the more difficult” given that no official prescription was issued to Prince, meaning that there is no “paper trail” which could help investigators in their cause.

The recent introduction of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, meanwhile, hopes to curb the opioid epidemic.

Speaking to the Times, Dr. Chris Johnson, chairman of the Minnesota Department of Human Services Opioid Prescribing Work Group, said: “Prince’s death has raised the profile of the opioid crisis even further. Even though [his] final dose and exit was illicit, the reason he needed it was because of the years of prescriptions that got him on that path.”

