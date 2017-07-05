Prince drummer John Blackwell Jr. has died at the age of 43

Sticksman also performed with Justin Timberlake

Prince‘s former drummer John Blackwell Jr. has died at the age of 43.

The longtime sticksman performed in the late singer’s band The New Power Generation for 15 years.

He also played with a number of other high profile artists including Patti LaBelle, Justin Timberlake and Cameo.

His wife Yaritza announced his passing in a post on the drummer’s Instagram account. She wrote: “My husband incredible drummer John Blackwell Jr. passed the way peacefully in my company today (July 4). Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.”

She also revealed that he had been battling two brain tumours over the last year.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1973, Blackwell Jr. started drumming for soul legend Patti LaBelle in 1998, before joining Prince’s band in 2000.

He also toured with Justin Timberlake on his 2006 FutureSex/LoveSounds tour and was a member of D’Angelo’s band the Vanguard.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover his medical bills that reached more than $78,000 in donations as of yesterday.

