A Prince exhibition is coming to London

It'll feature rare items from Paisley Park.

A Prince exhibition featuring rare and iconic items from the signer’s life is set to open in London later this year.

The items will be leaving Prince’s vast archives at Paisley Park for the first time since his death.

The exhibition will include guitars, stage costumes, jewellery and items from iconic tours such as Purple Rain in 1984 and LoveSexy in 1988.

Opening on October 27 at the O2 in London, the Prince exhibition will run for 21 days.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Beyoncé has written the foreword to a new book on the life of Prince, titled Prince: A Private View.

As Entertainment Weekly report, the singer has contributed words to the book, which compiles photos by the late Afshin Shahidi, a pop photography legend and friend of Prince’s for over 20 years. “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,” Beyoncé writes in her introduction.

In addition, EW have shared the book’s cover, and two photos from the collection. Check those out here.

Prince: A Private View is due out on October 17.

Last week (Aug 15) the Pantone Color Institute announced that they’ve partnered with the estate of the late, great Prince to create a new standardised colour to pay tribute.

Pantone specialise in certifying, categorising and forecasting colour trends. The company have dubbed a specific purple hue “Love Symbol #2” in honour of Prince and the shade is inspired by the artist’s custom-made Yamaha Purple piano.

The piano was made to accompany The Purple One on tour before he died reports Stereogum. See the custom piano below, coloured in “Love Symbol #2” purple.