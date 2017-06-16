Listen to a previously-unreleased Prince track, ‘Father’s Song’
The song will be included on the forthcoming deluxe reissue of the late artist's classic 'Purple Rain' album
A previously unreleased song by Prince from the ‘Purple Rain’ sessions has been released ahead of the arrival of the deluxe reissue of his classic album – listen to ‘Father’s Song’ below.
The late artist’s iconic 1984 album will be reissued in both Deluxe and Deluxe Expanded Edition on June 23, which will be available on a variety of formats – including double and triple CD, 180g vinyl and a live DVD.
One of the CDs in question will feature 11 rare or previously-unreleased Prince tracks, including ‘Electric Intercourse’, which was shared back in April, and ‘Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden’.
A third unreleased track from the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue has now been made available on streaming platforms. ‘Father’s Song’ appeared briefly in the accompanying Purple Rain film, while parts of the track were also used for the song ‘Computer Blue’.
Listen to ‘Father’s Song’ below via Spotify.
See the full tracklist for the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue below.
Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)
Let’s Go Crazy
Take Me With U
The Beautiful Ones
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m A Star
Purple Rain
Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased
The Dance Electric
Love And Sex
Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)
Electric Intercourse (Studio)
Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden
Possessed (1983 version)
Wonderful Ass
Velvet Kitty Cat
Katrina’s Paper Dolls
We Can Fuck
Father’s Song
Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides
When Doves Cry (edit)
17 Days
Let’s Go Crazy (edit)
Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)
Erotic City
Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)
Purple Rain (edit)
God
God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)
Another Lonely Christmas
Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)
I Would Die 4 U (edit)
I Would Die 4 U (extended version)
Baby I’m A Star (edit)
Take Me With U (edit)
DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Do Me, Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m A Star
Purple Rain