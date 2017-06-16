Listen to a previously-unreleased Prince track, ‘Father’s Song’

The song will be included on the forthcoming deluxe reissue of the late artist's classic 'Purple Rain' album

A previously unreleased song by Prince from the ‘Purple Rain’ sessions has been released ahead of the arrival of the deluxe reissue of his classic album – listen to ‘Father’s Song’ below.

The late artist’s iconic 1984 album will be reissued in both Deluxe and Deluxe Expanded Edition on June 23, which will be available on a variety of formats – including double and triple CD, 180g vinyl and a live DVD.

One of the CDs in question will feature 11 rare or previously-unreleased Prince tracks, including ‘Electric Intercourse’, which was shared back in April, and ‘Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden’.

A third unreleased track from the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue has now been made available on streaming platforms. ‘Father’s Song’ appeared briefly in the accompanying Purple Rain film, while parts of the track were also used for the song ‘Computer Blue’.

Listen to ‘Father’s Song’ below via Spotify.

See the full tracklist for the ‘Purple Rain’ reissue below.

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

Let’s Go Crazy

Take Me With U

The Beautiful Ones

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m A Star

Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

The Dance Electric

Love And Sex

Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)

Electric Intercourse (Studio)

Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

Possessed (1983 version)

Wonderful Ass

Velvet Kitty Cat

Katrina’s Paper Dolls

We Can Fuck

Father’s Song

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

When Doves Cry (edit)

17 Days

Let’s Go Crazy (edit)

Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

Erotic City

Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)

Purple Rain (edit)

God

God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

Another Lonely Christmas

Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

I Would Die 4 U (edit)

I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

Baby I’m A Star (edit)

Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

Let’s Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Take Me With U

Do Me, Baby

Irresistible Bitch

Possessed

How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

Let’s Pretend We’re Married

International Lover

God

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

The Beautiful Ones

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m A Star

Purple Rain